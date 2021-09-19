ASHCRAFT, Ken



45 of Reily Township, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Ken was born May 11, 1976, to Marcus and Sandy Y. Ashcraft. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandy Yoakum Ashcraft.



Ken is survived by his wife Shelly, his sons Hunter and Jared, his bonus daughters Kristin (Gary), Jessica (Nick), and Rachael (Zac), his grandchildren Savannah, Drayah,



Annabelle, Karington, and Kesler, his siblings Jollene (Ray) and Marcus (Jennifer), and nieces and nephews.



Ken was a respected member of the community and was the owner of Controlled Comfort located in Ross, Ohio. He was known for his kindness, generosity, and positive spirit. He loved to spend time with family and enjoyed the outdoors.



Ken and Shelly's property in Indiana, known as Buck Creek, is where they spent most of their time. This family gathering place was his pride and joy.



There will be a private memorial held for Ken. The family would love to hear your memories of Ken. Please send your memories to P.O. Box 295, Ross, Ohio 45061.

