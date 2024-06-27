Arvan, Thomas D.



On the morning of Tuesday, June 25th 2024, Thomas D. Arvan, age 68, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He devoted his life to the well-being and happiness of his family, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness. Tom was born on September 11, 1955 in Watertown, New York. He was the son of Constantine and Ann (Gregor) Arvan, who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy Arvan and their 3 children, Joshua, Matthew (Alix), and Jessica (Brian). He was a proud Papou to his two beloved granddaughters, Penelope and Tae, with two more grandchildren expected later this year. He was a brother to 4 siblings, 6 siblings-in-law, and an uncle to 19 nieces and nephews.



Tom was known for his warm and welcoming nature. He found immense joy in being able to bring people around the table together with his delicious meals. Cooking was one of his greatest passions and it extended into his professional career. In 1982, he opened Tommy's Nightclub and Tommy's Roast Beef restaurant, home of the "Starvin' Arvan" sandwich in Watertown. After moving to Ohio in 1993, Tom began work in the Ohio State Parks. He remained dedicated to his career in hospitality for over 30 years, working his way up from food and beverage manager at Hueston Woods Lodge to the Director of State Parks at Regency Hotel Management. He became a well-respected leader who inspired others. We are finding peace in knowing that Tom is resting in his happy place, sitting on the porch at the cottage on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, New York, watching the ships go by.



The visitation with family will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at St. John Church located at 1405 1st Ave, Middletown, OH 45044. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00 am with Fr. John Civille officiating. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



