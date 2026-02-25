Arthur Enyart

Enyart, Arthur Walcott "Art"



Arthur W. "Art" Enyart, aged 89, of Beavercreek, OH, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 23, 2026. Art was born October 7, 1936, in Dayton, OH.



He graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1954 and married Sandra (Seabold) in December.



Survivors include his wife, Sandra, of seventy-two years; his four children, Lynn (Carl) Varner, Patti (Gary) Killian, Jeff (Jeanette) Enyart, Jon (Adrianna) Enyart; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Harriet Chambers; sister-in-law, Teri Seabold, many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha (Sweigart) Enyart, as well as his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Geraldine Seabold.



Art was a Christian and member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Church. Next to his wife and family, his passion was cars, horses, and people. He never met a stranger and was a natural encourager.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that one donate to a charity of one's choice, in Art's memory.



A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, NOON, Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Church, 491 W. Hyde Road, Yellow Springs, OH, 45387. The family will receive visitors from 10:00AM until the time of service, Pastor Bryan Graham officiating. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, OH.





