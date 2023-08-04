Arthur, David A.



Arthur, David A., 84, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was born in Springfield on October 2, 1938, the son of Robert and Helen (Fischer) Arthur. He retired as Deputy Clark County Auditor, but prior to that he was a Controller with the Ohio Masonic Home for 15 years. He was also involved with the Board of Elections for eight years. He was a 1956 graduate of Southeastern High School and then continued his education at Wittenberg University. He was a member of the Lion's Club and was a Free and Accepted Mason. Survivors include his two daughters, Lori (Larry) Saunders and Mindy (Tom) Conrad; three granddaughters, Madeline (Patrick) Potter, Megan (Tyler) Beal and Kearston (Sean) Denham; 4 great grandchildren, Annabelle, Genevieve, Sterling and Maison and three siblings, Roberta (Bob) Timmons, Steve Arthur and Mary (Jim) Blanton; special brother, Bob Mosier and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Phyllis Arthur and five brothers, Mike, Tom, Jerry, John and Chris. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Forest Glen. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Father Elijah Puthoff officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to WagsInn K9 Charities Rescues, 3190 Cortsville Road, South Charleston, Ohio 45368.



