Arnold, Leon "Leo" William



Leon "Leo" William Arnold, 1 ½ , of Springfield, passed away with his parents by his side at Dayton Children's Hospital. He was born January 19th, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio the beloved son of Anthony and Kristen (Loeffler) Arnold. Leo was a happy, wild little boy who was full of energy from the time he woke up in the morning until it was time to snuggle with mom at bedtime. He loved to throw the ball, climb and walk with his dad to the taco truck. He loved Bluey and Cocomelon and could make everyone smile. He was a special gift to his family and will be greatly missed and forever loved. Leo is survived by his parents, Anthony and Kristy; his big sister, Skylar Lynn Arnold; grandparents: Tracy & Charles Loeffler and Melinda White; great-grandmother, Donna Saunders; two Uncles and an aunt: Matthew & Brittany Loeffler and Sean Arnold, great aunts, uncles, cousins and playmates all who adored him. Leo is preceded in death by his great-grandparents: William & Emma Loeffler, Douglas L. White, Esther White and William Saunders.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral