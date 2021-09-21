ARNOLD, Dewey P.



74 of Springfield, passed away at 5:19 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on March 14, 1947, the son of



Robert and Helen (Paul)



Arnold. He retired from International Harvester after 40 years of service as an electrician and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. Survivors include his wife of almost 30 years, Rachael (Copeland); two daughters, Carrie C. Capron and Elizabeth "Lisa" Arnold; four grandchildren, Cayla, Layne, Carly and Landon; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck (Stephanie) Arnold and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Dewey's biggest joy in life was to spend time with his family. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Masks are



required and will be provided. If you are planning to attend the visitation or funeral, the Arnold family would hope you are vaccinated. His family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Springfield Regional Medical Center for the excellent care given to him in his last days. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity.

