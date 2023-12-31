Arnold, Barbara

Arnold (Studebaker), Barbara King "Barb"



Barbara S. Arnold age 84 of Enon passed away December 22, 2023. She is survived by her children, Mark (Kathy) of Enon, OH, Micque (Chuck) Brickson of WDM, IA, Matt (Katrina) of Centerville, OH; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her brother Todd (Pat) Studebaker of Fairfield, OH, sister Debby Studebaker-Stewart of Sarasota, FL, sister-in-law Lisa Studebaker of Dawsonville, GA, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous friends, former students and neighbors who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by parents, Phil & Eileen Studebaker, her husband, Herbert B. Arnold, Jr., brother, Terry Studebaker and brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Stewart. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Springfield Foundation, Hertzler House Endowment Fund, 333 N. Limestone, Spfld, OH 45503 or to OSUCCC  James, 460 W. 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210



