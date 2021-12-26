Hamburger icon
Arnette, Joan

Obituaries
ARNETTE, Joan Kay

Joan Kay Arnette, age 85, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born November 10, 1936, in Orbiston, Ohio, the daughter of the late Bert and Hazel Robinson. Joan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Derl; children, Chris (Amy) Arnette and Sheri (Floyd) Fulton; and grandsons, Nicolas James Arnette, Ryan Samuel Arnette. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in Beavercreek, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Cancer Society, in Joan's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

