Arnett (Vanderpool), Phyllis Jean



Arnett, Phyllis Jean (Vanderpool), age 88 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She retired from Chrysler after 33 years of service. Phyllis was an active member of Crestview Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and church, grocery shopping, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters: Patricia Ann McDorman of Englewood, Michelle (Jeff) French of TX, grandchildren: Sarah Fennessy, Ryan (Aarti Chhatlani) McDorman, Marcus McDorman, Katie French, Christie French, great grandchildren: Hunter and Maddy Fennessy, Riyaan McDorman, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Marvin Arnett, parents: J.B. and Prudence (Patrick) Vanderpool and numerous brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Clayton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview Baptist Church. To view the service for Phyllis and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral