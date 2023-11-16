Arn, Mildred Gray



passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 103. Born in Coldwater, Ohio on December 23, 1919, Millie was the daughter of the late Charles E. Gray and Mary Maude Craig Gray. She now joins in heaven, her beloved husband, E. Raymond Arn, Jr., and her sisters, Opal Smith, Dorothy Richardson, and Jean Luken. Millie was a retired bookkeeper and homemaker. Millie is survived by her children, Ramyle Gross, and Dr. Anthony Arn, and his wife, Rhodenna; grandchildren, Lydia DeVault-Arn, and Chad DeVault-Arn; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Family and friends of Millie are invited to attend her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, where she will be entombed. The Rev. David Belle Isle will officiate. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum immediately following the service. The Arn has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Millie may be sent to The Arn has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Arn may be sent to VIA Health Partners, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092, or The International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230, or The Heart Society of Gaston County, 301 W. Main Street, Unit 446, Gastonia, North Carolina 28052, or Stanley Total Living, 514 Old Mt. Holly Road, Stanley, North Carolina 28164. A guest registry for Mrs. Arn is available online at www.mcleanfuneral.com McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia, North Carolina, and Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel, Dayton, Ohio are serving the Arn family.



