ARMSTRONG, William



Age 84, born in Springfield, OH, to Robert Armstrong and Dorothea Sampson Armstrong, passed away on March 22, 2022. He was a Springfield High School graduate and



Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army.



William was preceded in death by Robert Armstrong (Father), Dorothea Armstrong (Mother), Lloyd "Butch" Foy (Brother), and Gloria Terhune (Sister). He is survived by his son, William Armstrong, Jr.; former wife and mother of his son, Mary Paris Armstrong; sister, Sandra Ossman; grandsons, Marshuan



Armstrong, Jamir Armstrong, William N. Armstrong, and Nasir Armstrong.



Service entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., Columbus, OH. Please visit Williams tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.

