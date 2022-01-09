Hamburger icon
ARMSTRONG, Ruth

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ARMSTRONG, Ruth A.

Of Dayton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cassius and Beatrice Swartzbaugh. She was born in Springfield, Ohio. She was a devoted wife of 57 years to Merwin "Jack" Armstrong; caring mother of 3 daughters, Cathleen Moore of CO, Bonnie Armstrong and Laura Saunders both of Dayton; grandson, Adam (Tara) Saunders and two beautiful great-grandsons, Jonah and Jack Saunders. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 12 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT.

