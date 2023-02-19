ARMSTRONG, Linda AVILA

AVILA ARMSTRONG, Linda K.



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Linda graduated from Fairview High School and retired from Sears Company Parts Department. She is preceded in death by her mother Florence Avila. Survived by her husband of 47 years, Danny L. Armstrong; 2 sisters Nancy Avila, Teresa Avila; 1 brother Daniel (Joanne) Avila; her father Gamaliel C. Avila and a host of other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414 by Father Benoit Mukamba. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



