Arms, Donald Arthur



Donald Arthur Arms passed away at the age of 79 on May 5, 2025, at his home in Oxford. Don was not only a loving and devoted husband to his beloved wife, June Katherine Nelson, but also a cherished son and a loyal friend to many. Born on March 10, 1946, in Paterson, New Jersey, to the late Clyde Arthur and Dora (Horn) Arms, Don's life was one of service and dedication. He honorably served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Era, demonstrating his commitment to his country. After his military service, he pursued his passion for engineering, earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1980. He went on to have a meaningful career as an electrical engineer, retiring from Pole Zero Corp, and he took pride in designing electronics for military communications. Don was a man of many passions. He had a profound love for classical music, and his extensive music collection was a testament to this passion. Chess brought him joy and companionship, moments he cherished with friends and family. A lover of nature and animals. Don approached both his work and home life with an exceptional work ethic. He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, June, who will miss him deeply, as will his sister-in-law, Elaine Nelson, and his lifelong friend, Arthur (Judy) Feldra. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Carolyn Arms. We invite all who knew and loved Don to join us in honoring his memory at a graveside service on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Heritage Acres Memorial Sanctuary, located at 796 Locust Corner Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford Location. Those wishing to offer their condolences are encouraged to share their thoughts online with the family at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com