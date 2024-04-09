Armentrout, Robert C.



Armentrout, Robert C. "Bob", 78 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024. He was born in Springfield on November 10, 1945 the son of Clarke and Helen (Sullivan) Armentrout. Bob was a Manager and later Vice-President for Dallas & Mavis/Jupiter for 33 years before retiring. He was a 1964 graduate of Catholic Central High School, where he was a player on the 1963 undefeated football team. Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and really enjoyed Wittenberg Athletics. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Sue M. (Donnelly); three children and spouses, Kim (Dominic) Catanzaro, Kari Hope and Alex (Ashley) Armentrout; five grandchildren, Deece, Bella, Kolin, Max and Lily and two sisters, Connie Miller and Alice Frost. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Cossy Catanzaro and two sisters, Mary Kay Lindeman and Ann Bryan. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in St. Raphael Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Foundation c/o Cossy Catanzaro, 333 N. Limestone Street, Suite 201, Springfield, Ohio or Catholic Central School.



