Ardle, William E.



William E. Ardle, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning, February 10, 2024. Bill was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 23, 1942, the son of the late Eldon and Leah (Stiers) Ardle. Bill was a graduate of Columbus West High School and a 1967 graduate of The Ohio State University in floriculture. Bill married Kathy Benz on her graduation day from The Ohio State University in 1967. Bill worked for Ulery Greenhouse in Springfield before he and Kathy purchased Schneider's Florist from Denny Tsugranes. They recently sold the flower shop after 53 years of running the business. In addition to Kathy, Bill is survived by sons, Nathan (Shelly Remick) and Aaron (Carol Cummons); sister, Susan Lafferty and nephew, Brian Lafferty of Grove City, Ohio; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bonnie Leigh (Arthur); niece, Katie (Andes) Shannahan (Gaines) and nephew, Zach Andes; grandchildren, Andrew (Sami Burns), Lauren (Ardle) Simon (Jovani), Lindsey Ardle, Caleb Ardle; and great-granddaughter, Eden Elizabeth Simon. Bill faced life's challenges head-on due to his deep love of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene and Southgate Baptist Church. Bill's greatest desire was to see the return of Christ during his lifetime, but now, even better, he sees Jesus face-to-face. A viewing from 3 to 5 pm, followed by a funeral service at 5 pm, will be held on Sunday, February 18, at Southgate Baptist Church. Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Pastor Jeremy Willetts of Southgate Baptist Church will serve the family. The burial will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com