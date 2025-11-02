Ardell Hawley

Hawley, Ardell Christiansen



Ardell Christiansen Hawley, age 98, passed away on October 24, 2025. She was born May 14, 1927 in Scott County, Iowa. A devoted mother to Ann Brown (Patrick), Kay Ingalls (Kelly), Sue and Amy Christiansen and Kim Sigle (Andy); she delighted in her grandchildren: Margaret, Victoria, Caroline and Christian Sigle; Eleanor and Louis Ingalls. Two husbands preceded her in death: T.W. Christiansen and John Hawley; as did her parents: Edwin and Elizabeth James; brother: Edwin James (Mary) and sisters: Ellen James and Betty Border (Warren). Ardell was a teacher, a traveler, a hostess, a camper, an entertainer, active in her church and community, an excellent card-player and cook, an adventurer, collector, steadfast friend, beloved aunt, very outgoing and a devoted Christian. She lived every day to the fullest. A family Celebration of Life and burial will take place in Iowa. Memorials can be made to the Presbyterian Church of Hamilton, YMCA Camp Campbell Gard, or The Dolly Parton Imagination Library.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com