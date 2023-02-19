X
Dark Mode Toggle

ARCHER, Gladys

Obituaries
1 hour ago

ARCHER (Smith), Gladys Dee

Age 81, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She retired from MEAD with over 22 years of service and later worked for William J. Hagerty, D.D.S for 18 years. Dee also volunteered for Hospice of Florida and other area organizations. She was an avid walker and enjoyed doing water aerobics. She also enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong, and crocheting. She crocheted many blankets for Hospice. She is survived by her daughters: Deborah (Robert) Hisle, Cynthia (Greg Taylor) Archer, grandchildren: Tyler, Savannah (Joe), Sean, 8 great-grandchildren, siblings: Harley (Kathy) Smith, Anna (Louie) Bowen, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Randall Archer, father: Addis Smith and mother: Addie (Sawyers) Gunn. Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view the service for Dee and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
BETZ, Kent
3
CHILDS, Paul
4
COTTEN, Derrick
5
DeHAYS, Ronald
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top