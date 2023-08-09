Anzinger, F. William



F. William Anzinger, age 84, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, IN.



Mr. Anzinger was born October 7, 1938, in Springfield, OH, to the late Frank W. and Mary M. (Montgomery) Anzinger. His parents along with his sister, Carolyn Beach, preceded him in death.



Bill graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 1964. In June,1967, he received his Juris Doctor Degree, Cum Laude from Ohio State University School of Law. Bill retired from employment in 1996, as Senior Vice President and Trust Officer for First National Bank, Huntington, IN. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves.







Bill is survived by one brother, Robert K. (Nora) Anzinger, Pinehurst, NC; one sister, Mary K. (Steve) Dennison, Essex Junction, VT; and one brother-in-law, Ed Beach, Bexley, OH.



To honor the wishes of Bill there will be no calling or service hours.



A private burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Springfield, OH.



In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to the Parkview Huntington YMCA in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.



McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements.



