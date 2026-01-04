Anthony Pate

Pate, Anthony Richard "Dick"



It is with immense sadness, abundant pride and the greatest of love we announce the passing of our wonderful patriarch, Anthony Richard Pate. As Dick was surrounded by his big loving family, he joined hands with his beautiful bride in Heaven, Barbie, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Dick began his life by being born to Italian immigrants, his beloved parents, Frank E. Pate and Ida Sylvia Ricchio Pate, on June 17, 1940, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was very proud of his Italian heritage and in his final years was prominently donned the name, Godfather of Marcum Park. Dick went to St Mary School and his family quickly learned to stop speaking Italian around little Dickie because he was required to learn English in school! Dick went on to Hamilton Catholic, enjoyed four years of playing football, making life-long friends and meeting the love of his life. He graduated from HCHS in 1958. Dick attended night school at the University of Cincinnati in the Information Technology Program. Dick worked at Albers, Fernald and other local companies, but his career was established and built through his dedication to Champion International on Knightsbridge Drive as Project Manager in the MIS Department. "Champion, Daddy's work", as his children fondly named it. Dick married his beautiful soul mate, Barbara Schuster in St Ann's Church the morning of June 17, 1961. Their love story spanned almost 60 years. A love that grew and they then shared with the birth of their five precious children. Dad LOVED his family and friends, his Catholic faith, Florida, cigars, Badin, sports, St Jude, good Italian food, Miller Lite, all people, going to the races, kisses (right on the lips!), lunches with his siblings and Tuesday friends. He deeply loved watching his sons, grandsons, great grandsons and extended family play football for CYO and Badin High School. He was a proud supporter of all his grandkids sports; baseball, soccer, basketball and volleyball. Dick never met a stranger, always greeted everyone with a big hug, a bright smile and was the most friendliest human created by God! Dick and Barb left a loving legacy that WILL carry on their generous love, laughter and zest for life. He is survived by a loving tribe of four children and their loyal spouses Patti (Tony) Gray, Doug (Barb) Pate, Sharon (Tom) Adams and Karen (Wes) Reed. A loving Daughter in law, Teresa Pate. Twenty adoring, all his favorite, Grandchildren, Tony (Megan) Nichting, Natalie (Aaron) Saurber, Rick (Jenny) Pate, Samantha (Jesse) Schabell, Courtney (Danny) Bokeno, Frank (Rebecca) Pate, Max Adams, Nick (Courtney) Browning, Maggie Adams, Michael Pate, Ashley (Chris) King, Danielle Pate, Allie Browning, Emma Adams, Samantha Iannarino, Tori Pate, Alex Pate, Erin Reed, Angie Gray and Amanda Gray. Twenty six Great Grandchildren, with one on the way. Dick also leaves his cherished siblings, Tom (Linda) Pate, Ed Pate, Dave (Linda) Pate and Nancy (Mike) Talley. There are many extended family members who Dick deeply loved and several friends that became his family. Those who left before him and who he joyously reunited with in Heaven are his parents, Frank and Ida Pate, his in-laws Harry and Marge Schuster, his Son, Danny Pate his Brother Bob Pate, his wife Barbara Pate, his Great Granddaughter Anniston Ida Bokeno and several Aunts, Uncles, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Although our hearts are numb with the loss of such a huge part of our lives and wondering how to navigate without him by our side, we are comforted by the visions of his reunion with so many loved ones, especially his beautiful Barbie and baby boy, Daniel Francis. Special thanks to the very compassionate, professional people at Mercy Hospital on the 5th floor and the superhero's in the CVU. We are blessed by your expertise and knowledge that allowed us to give our loved one an amazing send off. We are eternally grateful to all of you. Also, a huge thank you to his caring and dedicated doctors. He did it his way !!! Visitation will be on Monday, January 5, 2026 from 4-7 pm at Badin High School Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at St Julie Billiart Church on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 10 a.m. with Father Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Badin High School designated to the Daniel Francis Pate Scholarship Fund. We will miss you forever, love you always and thank you for giving US the gift of YOU for 85 years. Albert D. Hinkel of Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



