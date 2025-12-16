Anthony Hardwick Sr.

Obituaries
8 hours ago
Hardwick, Sr., Anthony Dewayne

Anthony Dewayne Hardwick Sr., age 67, of Dayton, OH departed this life Sunday, December 7, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, December 19, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm.

