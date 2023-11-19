Anstine, Carolyn

Anstine (Hays), Carolyn Sue



CAROLYN SUE (HAYS) ANSTINE, 91, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living, Marysville on Wednesday morning, November 15, 2023. She was born in Springfield on April 29,1932, the daughter of the late Robert and Theresa Hays. Carolyn was an ardent follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, a faithful pastor's wife and an avid reader of the Bible and other literature. She was currently a member of Kennard Church of the Nazarene. Carolyn was a loving mother and grandmother to Sharon (Roger) Smith, Connie Sue Miller, Marsha Kay (John) Zornes, and Stephen (Lori) Anstine; grandchildren, Jason Hick, Ami (Brad) Olinger, Scott (Cara) Miller, Lori (Adam) Hicks, Marissa (Justin) Dotson, Jordan (Hannah) Zornes, Alisha Anstine, Kristi (Jeremy) Myers, and Nathan (Taelor) Anstine; and sixteen great grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother and sister, Gary Hays and Alice Bateman and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Dene W. Anstine Jr.; brother, Ronald Hays; and sister, Linda Donohoe. Carolyn's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Nelson Perdue presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. Friday until the time of service. Burial will be in Harrod Cemetery, Huntsville. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

