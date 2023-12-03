Anspach, Beatrice

Anspach (Steininger), Beatrice H.



Beatrice H. (Steininger) Anspach, age 98 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. She was a longtime member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ and was formerly active with Northmont F.I.S.H. She is survived by her children: Carol Jane (Randall) Anspach-Miller, Barbara Jean (David Salyers) Anspach, Mark (Lanna) Anspach, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard "Dick" Anspach, parents: John and Ione Steininger, sister: Mildred Spirito and brother: Herbert Steininger. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, Day City Hospice or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



