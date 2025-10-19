Annie Wood

Wood, Annie Lee



On October 15, 2025 Annie Lee Wood, loving mother and sister departed this life at the age of 69. Annie was born on August 17, 1956 to the union of JT Wood, Sr. and Vianne Wood, in Dayton, Ohio.



In 2007 Annie moved to Pensacola, Florida with her son, where she worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant for Bay Breeze Senior Living. In 2016 Annie returned to Dayton, Ohio after suffering a stroke.



Annie loved music, traveling, reading and enjoyed spending time with her family especially her sons Anthony and Brandon, her grandkids, and her grand niece.



Annie was preceded in death by her father, JT Wood, Sr; her mother, Vianne Wood; sister, Connie Wood; and brothers, Charles Wood and James Woods.



Annie is survived by her sons, Anthony (Lorna) White of Miami, Florida and Brandon Wood, Dayton, Ohio, grandsons, Johan Alexander White (Miami, Florida), Cameron Javon White, McDonough, Georgia, Ilyas Wood, Dayton, Ohio; special niece, T. Lavell Colter of Houston, Texas; special grand niece, TeAja L. Brown, Houston, Texas; special grand nephew, Toby Brown Jr.; sister, Priscilla Gail Wood and brothers, JT Wood, Jr., Allen Wood of Dayton, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 27, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Greencastle Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com