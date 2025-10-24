Annette Pullen

Pullen, Annette Melissa



Annette M. Pullen passed away on September 23, 2025, at the age of 66. She was born in Dayton, OH on July 31, 1959.



She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Dixon and Juanita (Pullen) Griffith. She is survived by her son, DeJuan Pullen, Sr.; her daughter, Sara McGraw-Abdalla; her brothers, Harold Pullens and Charles (Dynetta) Griffith, Jr. of Dayton, OH, Eddie Pullen of Columbus, OH; her sister Tina Griffith of Cincinnati, OH; her grandchildren DeJuan Pullen, Jr., Mikal Pullen, and Deana Pullen of San Diego, CA; special lifelong friends Cynthia Phillips and Linda Spence; and spiritual mother in Christ, Billie Joe Spears of San Diego, CA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct. 25 11:00, at Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



