Annetta Robins

Robins (Henry), Annetta K.



It is with great sadness that the family of Anneta Kay Henry age 64, announces that she passed away to be with the Lord, Thursday night. Born May 20th,1961 to Waner Henry and Rosetta Henry in Springfield Ohio. Annetta studied nursing, obtaining a LPN and worked a lengthy career caring for others. She leaves behind to celebrate her memory her daughter Racille Robins and three sons Damon Henry, Mahdi Henry and AnJuan Henry and a host of family and friends. Funeral services to be announced.



