Anna Crabtree-Keeney

Crabtree-Keeney, Anna Elizabeth



To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8. On October 9, 2025, at the age of 84, Anna Elizabeth (Lindamood) Crabtree-Keeney met her Lord and Savior face-to-face. Anna was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1941. In her 84 years, she loved big, laughed often and gave the very best of herself to not only family but anyone she met. From her first role as a daughter to Ed and Janie Lindamood, sister, wife, mother, aunt, Grammy, Great Grammy and friend, she tirelessly was true to being present, involved and loyal to all she loved. Anna's hands were seldom idle. She was an accomplished seamstress and used that skill to not only clothe her girls but created beautiful wedding dresses for many friends and family. Anna was a faithful child of God and used her spiritual gift of hospitality to be God's hands and feet to those in need. The door was always open to anyone and there was always a seat at her dining table. She reached out her heart to welcome many exchange students into her home providing them an opportunity to experience everything she loved about the US. From early childhood, music brought her joy. She sang with her sisters, sang in the church choir and used her voice to worship God. That legacy was passed down to her children and will definitely be passed on for many generations. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Vancil, two sisters, Phyllis Joanne Smith and Edwina Kise, two grandsons, Matthew Scott Shipferling and David Michael Smith and several brothers-in-law. She is survived by her husband, David Keith Keeney of Springfield, Ohio and her four girls, Dianna Lynn (Scott) Shipferling of Elgin, Illinois; Teresa Kay (Timothy) Smith of Groveport, Ohio; Susan Angela Crabtree of Elmira, New York and Patricia Elizabeth (Curtis) Richardson of Pickerington, Ohio. Surviving grandchildren are Andrew Davis (Jamie) Shipferling of Princeton, Texas; Sarah Elizabeth Pederson of Verona, Wisconsin, Daniel Timothy (Brooke) Smith of Westerville, Ohio; Chelsie Sue (Drew) Mitchell of Elmira, New York; Douglas Alan Smith of Columbus, Ohio; Nathan Allen Stanley of Blacklick, Ohio; Dustin James Richardson of Pickerington, Ohio; Kaylynn Angela (Quadree) Whitmore of Canal Winchester, Ohio; Anna Elizabeth Richardson of Pickerington, Ohio and Christopher Curtis Michael Richardson of Pickerington, Ohio. In addition to the grandchildren, she also had 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Janie Frances (Charles) Kronk from Springfield, Ohio; Virginia Lee Gammon from Portsmouth, Ohio; David Roy (Linda) Lindamood from Lucasville, Ohio; Darrel Edgar Lindamood from Lucasville, Ohio and Cathy Sue Messer from Lucasville, Ohio. Anna also was stepmom and survived by Mike and Kristin Keeney of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Tammy and Mark Randolph of Springfield, Ohio. Her marriage to Dave Keeney gave her 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren to love on. Viewing will take place Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio. Her family rejoice that she is now in heaven and experiencing no more suffering, no more pain, no more tears. May God be glorified by a life well-lived for Him.





