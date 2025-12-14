Weyler (Sprague), Ann



Ann Weyler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and registered nurse, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and children, on December 6, 2025, in Centerville. Born on November 19, 1939, in Anderson, Indiana, Ann was a graduate of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Cincinnati and spent over 40 years working in various hospitals and nursing homes, where her nurturing and caring personality shone brightly. Her commitment to others extended beyond her professional life; she was actively involved in her church and community doing special projects for those in need. Ann served as a generous volunteer for Meals on Wheels, St. Vincent DePaul, and proudly led Girl Scout troops for her daughters. Ann was the cherished wife of Frank W. Weyler for 64 years. Together, they built a loving family that included their children: Kate (Robert) Heminger, Frank J. (Shelley) Weyler, Steve (Toni) Weyler, John (Trish) Weyler, and Carrie (Marios) Fitros. Ann's legacy is further carried on by her 14 grandchildren, who adore her: Austin, Grant, Olivia, Joshua, Jared, Griffin, Alex, Mark, Bryce, Jacob, Anthony, Mason, Sofia, and Amelia. Additionally, she is survived by her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emery, Jackson, Lucas, and Chase, who brought her immense joy. She is remembered by her sister, Kay Smith, whose bond with Ann was a source of strength and support throughout their lives. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Thelma Sprague, and her brother-in-law, Jerry Smith. A visitation will be held on December 17, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home-BIGGER RD in Kettering, Ohio. Following the visitation, a Mass will take place at St. Francis of Assisi in Centerville, starting at 2:00 PM, with a graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a special monetary gift in Ann's honor to Good Samaritan Foundation - GSC Scholarship Fund, 375 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220.Ann Weyler leaves behind a profound legacy of love, care, and community service, having touched the lives of many through her kindness and dedication. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



