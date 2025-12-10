Dunn, Ann Katherine



Dunn, Ann Katherine, 87, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, in Ashland, Ohio at the Wasen Rehab Center at Brethren Care Village. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 22nd, 1938, the daughter of Charles L. and Mary (Clark) Dunn. Ann graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1956 in Springfield, Ohio. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from Creighton University in 1961. She later earned a master's degree from Miami University. Ann worked at Ashland University as Dean of Women for several years. She then worked for many years teaching at Lucas High School. After retiring, Ann became an active volunteer. She proudly served on the Samaritan Hospital Foundation and founded the Samaritan Club. She also served on the Ashland County Community Foundation and the Ashland Symphony Orchestra Women's Fund. She also enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her many friends. Ann was a kind and generous person who treasured her family, her friends and her Church. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Charlie, Pat, Tommy, Jimmy and Michael Dunn; and two sisters, Mary Jane Pavelka and Eileen Dunn. Ann is survived by one sister, Susan (Leon) White; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann will be remembered at a Mass intention at St. Edward Catholic Church in Ashland, Ohio in December. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Springfield, Ohio. Memorial donations can be made to St. Edward Catholic Church, 501 Cottage St., Ashland, Ohio 44805 or Catholic Central High School, 1200 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com