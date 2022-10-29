ANKENEY, Etheline A. "Sugie"



Age 84, of Riverside, passed away October 26, 2022. She was born December 5, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. Sugie was preceded in death by her parents: Wilford Reaver and Betty Delaberta; brothers: Leo Reaver and John Delaberta; and sister, Rose Marie Ankeney. Sugie is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Robert Ankeney; daughters: Terri Ankeney and Yvonne Patton; grandchildren: Julie Williams (Christian), Angela Abney (Rob) and Amy Bell; great-grandchildren: Braeden, Wyatt, Carsen, Gabriel and Ava; sister, Carmella Biscoe (Buddy); sister-in-law, Debbie Ridner; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sugie was a member of Way of the Cross Church, and enjoyed spending time with the ladies group there. More than anything, Sugie loved her family and loved preparing meals for them. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Pastor William Loudermilk officiating. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Sugie or leave a special message for her family, please visit



