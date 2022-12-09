ANGIER, Virgina

ANGIER, Virginia Elizabeth



Virginia Elizabeth Roberts Angier was born in Clinton County, Ohio, on July 28, 1933, to Alta and Emily Hosier Roberts. She passed away peacefully at 6 a.m. on December 5, 2022.



Along with nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren, she leaves four children: Cynthia Griffith, Rebecca (Paul) Owens, Frank (Sherry) Angier, Jon Angier. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Ralph Roberts, Mary Emma Elliott, Marvin Roberts, and son-in-law Lyle Griffith. She was instrumental in the care of her grandson, Joseph Angier, and great-grandson, Niles Angier, as they grew up.



Liz worked with mentally handicapped individuals in Clinton County and also drove a Wilmington City School bus. She loved all of the children she met and often talked of them her entire life. Later, she completed training to become a corrections officer for the state and worked at Lebanon Correctional and Warren Correctional Institutes.



She loved animals, including wildlife, but especially her many pets. Her most joyous reunion will be with dogs Duchess and Chaka. She leaves her cat, Nat, in the care of her children. She was proud of her lovely roses, and enjoyed making her mother's chicken and dumplings for her family. Travel spots she liked included Manhattan, Florida, Albuquerque, and New Orleans.



A graveside gathering to inter her ashes in the family plot will be planned for springtime.

