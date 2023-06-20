Angerer, Carol Jean



Angerer, Carol Jean



Born October 8, 1953, died June 16, 2023. Carol was preceded in death by her father Albert Angerer and her mother Miriam (Hager, Angerer) Stewart. She is survived by sister Sue (Dan) Bellman of Mainville, brother Tom (Jenny) Angerer of Kettering, as well as 2 nieces, 3 nephews, many cousins and friends. Carol made arrangements to donate her body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. She had a loving heart and will be missed.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com