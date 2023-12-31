Anderson, Wanda L.



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



