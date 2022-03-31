springfield-news-sun logo
ANDERSON, Steve C.

Age 79, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, March 28th, 2022, with family at his side. He graduated Carlisle High School and attended the

University of Dayton, as well as Wright State University. Steve was very active and President of NABL Baseball League, and also umpired for many years. He was the ITU Secretary for 7 years, and a representative for OAPSE for 12 years. Steve became a Federal Mediator with the Government in the Dayton area and surrounding cities for 30 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Helen (Guth), 2 sons Mark (Lois), and Craig (Dana), 4 grandchildren, who were the love of his life, Nicole, Megan, Reid, Kait (Travis) Kash, a sister Janice Anderson (Linda) and nephew Jason. Steve was a member of the Miami Valley Golf Club, where he enjoyed many years of golf, friendships, and being at the pool. He was a big fan of the UD Flyers, Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals. Steve loved spending winters with Helen in

Florida, at Tara in Bradenton and Siesta Key. The family will

receive friends Sunday, April 3rd from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker-

Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St. A reception will follow at the Miami Valley Golf Club. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to ALS in Steve's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


