ANDERSON, Selick



Age 60, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Stanley McDowell officiating. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

