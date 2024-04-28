Anderson, Ronald E. "Ron"



Ronald Anderson, 72, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on 4/23/24. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marcia Anderson in 2022, parents Howard and Gladys (McHenry) Anderson, and brother Richard Anderson. Ron was survived by his two daughters: Kristin Anderson, Kari (Cody) Stallter; granddaughter Emma Stallter, brother Steve (Judy) Anderson, sister-in-law Theresa Anderson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron was born in Springfield and spent 30+ years working for International Harvester. When he wasn't busy working, he was spending time with his girls. Ron enjoyed taking his daughters bowling after school, playing super Nintendo in the evenings, and coaching their softball teams, which resulted in him coming up with some memorable catch phrases like "Smokin' Joe". Ron also had a love for playing pool and card games. After retirement one of his favorite pastimes was going down to the Union Club to play cards with his friends. He was affectionately known as "Ron" to those who knew him, was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His dedication to his family and the joy he found in simple moments will always be remembered. Though he may be no longer with us, his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. To honor Ron's wishes, no services will be held. To leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





