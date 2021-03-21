ANDERSON,



Morris Edward "Ed"



Jan. 27, 1928 – March 16, 2021



Buffalo, Minnesota



Morris Edward Anderson passed away peacefully in Hospice at The Glenn on March 16, 2021, in Buffalo, Minnesota.



Ed was born in Chicago, Illinois, on January 27, 1928, to Carl Hjalmar Anderson, a Swedish immigrant, and Cora Marie (Magnuson) Anderson. After high school, Ed moved with his family to Harbert, Michigan, where they owned and operated the Swedish Coffee Pot restaurant. He attended Western Michigan College of Education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1949. From 1951 to 1954 he served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant, first on a hydrographic survey ship, and then as an instructor at the naval base in Newport, RI. There, he met Bonnie Jean Logan who was in the WAVE officer training program. Following his Navy service, Ed attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he received his Master of



Science degree in Physics in 1955. Ed and Bonnie were married in September 1955 and celebrated their 65th wedding



anniversary this past fall.



Ed started his career working for Philo Farnsworth in Fort Wayne, IN, as an engineering physicist helping to develop the pre-cursor to radar. He taught high school for one year before taking a position at Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, OH, in 1958. Ed worked at Mound Lab as a neutron activation



specialist where he contributed significantly to the development of the radioactive thermonuclear generator (RTG), a



vital piece of equipment in NASA's space program. He retired in 1987.



Ed was an enthusiastic international folk dancer with the Miami Valley Folk Dance group in Dayton, OH. Volunteering his time in retirement, he taught English as a Second Language to adult refugees and immigrants. He was an adept handyman who gladly lent a hand to friends and neighbors. In retirement, he also finally achieved his goal to study piano. In 2018, Ed and Bonnie moved to their summer home in Buffalo,



becoming year-round residents. There, "Papa" delighted in



attending as many music rehearsals as possible with his daughter, Erin.



Ed is survived by his wife, Bonnie and two daughters, Erin Walsh of Buffalo, MN, and Elin (Dan) Zaccaro of Cary, NC. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Cora Walsh (Luke Hollenkamp) of Minneapolis; Eva Walsh (Jon Dorn) of Fairhaven, MA; Logan Walsh of Madison, WI; and Warren and Kevin Zaccaro of Cary, NC. He is also survived by his only brother, Stanley C. Anderson of Oswego, IL, and three great-grandchildren.



Ed received his wish to participate in the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota. A celebration of life will be held for family at a future time. The family asks that no flowers be sent. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

