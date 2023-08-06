Anderson, Marvin "Keith"



Marvin "Keith" Anderson, born March 16, 1946, went home to be with the Lord on July 30th, 2023. He leaves behind a loving wife, Juanita, and a son, James (Helen) Anderson. He also leaves brothers: Kenneth (Jo) Anderson and Doug (Sharon) Anderson; sisters: Linda (James) Williams and Debbie (Ronnie) Cooper; he has three grandchildren: Brianna Anderson (Kesean); Tori (Storm) Stringer, and Courtney (Seth) Davis; and he has seven great-grandchildren. He retired from the City of Dayton Water Department in 2002 after 33 years. He served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1968, where he was a third class machinist mate. Marvin attended Urbana College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Science & Business Management. He also attended Miami-Jacobs College for his Associate's Degree in Science. Keith received numerous OEPA certifications in water distribution and water supply. He held positions at New Carlisle First Baptist Church and Forest Ridge Baptist, where he was on the deacon board. A visitation will be held from 10:30am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where his funeral service will begin at 1:00pm. Following his service, he will be laid to rest with military honors at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Keith or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



