ANDERSON, Marjorie L.



Age 80, passed away May 8, at Friendship Village. She was born April 29, 1941, in McKee, Kentucky, to Chester and



Mollie Welch. She was a graduate of Northridge High School class of 1960. She retired after 25 years at WPAFB. She was preceded in death by her



parents; brothers Raymond,



Raleigh, and Randolph; sister Brenda Alexander; stepson



Olden (Chip) Anderson, Jr. She is survived by son Timothy Krug (Donna); grandson Timothy Krug, Jr., (Monica); brother James Russell; and stepdaughter Beth Boyer as well as other in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD.

