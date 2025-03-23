Anderson, Karl

Obituaries
3 hours ago
Anderson, Karl J.

age 93, of Kettering, OH, formerly of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, followed by a memorial service to honor Karl's life. Reception to follow. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.

