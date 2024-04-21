Anderson, James

Anderson Jr., James Dolphus



James Dolphus Anderson Jr., age 86, of Kettering, OH, departed this life Sunday, April 14, 2024. Celebration of life service 11 am Friday, April 26, 2024 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church use Givelify app or mail to 1404 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417 or to Kidney Foundation of Ohio, Inc. @ kfohio.org. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



