Anderson, Gloria



age 76 formerly of Dayton, departed this life on Sunday, January 19, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton 45409, graveside service to follow. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com