Anderson, Gloria
age 76 formerly of Dayton, departed this life on Sunday, January 19, 2025 in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be 12-1 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton 45409, graveside service to follow. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
