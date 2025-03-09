Anderson, Deborah

Anderson (Warman), Deborah Jane



With heavy hearts, we share the passing of on March 3, 2025. She was born on July 13, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, and spent her life as a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend-always putting the needs of her loved ones before her own. She graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1974 and later studied photography, spending time both behind and in front of the camera. Her beauty was matched only by her kindness, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. She dedicated 20 years to MetLife before transitioning into a career in sales, where her warmth, care and ability to build genuine connections turned colleagues into lifelong friends. Debbie's greatest joy in life was her family. She was not only a mother to her own children but a caregiver at heart to all who knew her. Her children, Ian Stoddard and Jessica Humphrey, were her life and she poured her entire heart into raising and supporting them. Her love only grew as she welcomed her beloved grandchildren, Elliot and Emily Stoddard, and Charlee Humphrey, whom she adored beyond measure, taking every opportunity to shower them with gifts. Debbie's love extended far beyond her immediate family-she was a proud sister, a devoted aunt to her cherished nieces and nephews, and a caring friend to so many. Although she struggled for years with her own health issues, she always ensured everyone in her life was cared for, supported, and never without. Beyond her family, Debbie had a passion for antiquing, shopping, and dog rescues, always finding ways to give to others-whether it was through a thoughtful gift, a helping hand, or a home for an animal in need. The mountains of Tennessee also held a special place in her heart, and some of her happiest moments were spent there with her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Timothy Shafer, her brother, Roger Warman, and her parents, Ira and Betty Warman. Though our hearts ache with this loss, we find comfort in knowing she is now reunited with those she loved and missed. Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt-your love was the greatest gift, and we will carry it with us always. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



