Anderson, Deborah J. "Debbie"



Debbie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Jean (nee Clare) and Robert Platter on November 10, 1952. She is the beloved wife of Kevin Anderson (married July 16, 1988); devoted mother of Matthew Seth (Hannah) Anderson, Robert Ethan (Anna) Anderson and Kirsten Anderson; cherished grandmother of Marcus and Jocelyn Joy Anderson; loving sister of Pamela (Kevin) Malanchuk; and dear cousin of Rob (Gloria) Bruch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Robert, and her great niece, Jessica Elam. Debbie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



A visitation for Debbie will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Kumler Chapel in Oxford, Ohio from 4 pm until 8 pm. Those attending the visitation will not be ticketed, regardless of signage. A Celebration of Life will be held for Debbie on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Cobblestone Church in Oxford, 3-5 pm, followed by a time of food and fellowship. Debbie was a joyful artist who loved vibrant colors, so you're encouraged to wear bright and bold colors for her Celebration of Life service. Arrangements by Paul R Young Funeral Home



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com