Anderson, David

2 hours ago
Anderson, Sr., David

David Anderson Sr., age 85, of Garland, TX, formerly of Dayton, OH, departed this life Sunday, May 4, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd, Trotwood, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

