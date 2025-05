Anderson, III, Charles E.



Celebration of life will be held Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (4200 Germantown Pike/Dayton, OH 45417). The visitation will begin at 10:00am, and service to follow at 11:00am. Family will receive at 10:00am. Interment at West Memory Gardens.



www.lusainohio.com





