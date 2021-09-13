ANDARY, MArie

ANDARY, Sr. Marie (Formerly Sr. Agnes Gertrude)



A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Bellaire, Ohio, died peacefully on September 8, 2021, at the age of 97, in the 79th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and her nieces and nephews. Her parents and siblings Fred, Edward, and Sr. Sally Andary, SNDdeN, preceded her in death. Sister's ministry in elementary and religious education took her to Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus, Ohio, and Villa Park, Illinois. After her retirement sister served community service and in the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. Because of the Covid 19 quarantine, funeral services will be limited to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and immediate family. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org.

