Anacker, Thomas

Thomas "Tom" Anacker, age 73, of Centerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2025. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen "Kate" Anacker, as well as two children, Matt (Meg) Anacker of Cincinnati, OH and Mike (Lisa) Anacker of Ann Arbor, MI, along with his four grandchildren (Evie, Henry, Arthur, and Max). Tom is also survived by 5 siblings: Janice (Phil) Locker, Peggy Palmer, Teri (Dave Watts) Anacker, Jim Anacker, and Tim (Sheila) Anacker; as well as sister-in-laws, Judy Anacker and Lisa Anacker. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ken, brother Beaver, and brother-in-law, Bill Palmer. Tom was born in Burlington, WI, to Stanley and Mary Alice Anacker. He was the third of 8 children. He was a heck of an athlete and an academic. He graduated as valedictorian from his high school and earned a full ride to Union College (Schenectady, NY). He attained a Bachelors in Math from Union College while also playing football there. It was at Union College that he met his beloved Kate. After they graduated, he and Kate married and started a family. Tom also obtained an MBA from the University of Hartford. He began his career in finance at General Electric and went on to have a long and successful career in Financial Management. Tom was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son, always putting the needs of others before his own. He cherished his family above all else. Tom will be remembered as a passionate learner, a voracious reader, a puzzle master, a youth baseball coach, an exercise enthusiast, and an avid Packers' fan (Go Pack Go!). He had a lifelong love of sports, both as a participant and a fan. Tom was incredibly likable--even keeled and quick to smile. He loved to laugh and was often seen with tears of laughter at family gatherings. He was simply a solid, good guy who was easy to be with. He thought of others before himself. He was an active member of the St. Leonard Faith Community. Tom will be remembered with profound love and gratitude. Tom's friends and family are invited to a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 6, 2025. This will take place at St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville. Visitation begins at 11a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 12 p.m. and a luncheon (open to all) afterward. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



