Amato, Sr., Harry A. "Lefty"



Amato, Harry A. Sr., age 98, of Kettering, OH stole home on April 28, 2025. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 5th, 3-5pm at Routsong Kettering with services to follow. Please join us as we celebrate and honor Harry's life. To share fond memories and offer condolences, visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com