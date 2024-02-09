Alves, Ronald Nathaniel



Ronald N. Alves (3-20-1949), Native Daytonian suffered a sudden fatal heart attack in the midst of a tracheal tube being administered due to extreme shortness of breath at Baptist Hospital on November 14, 2023, at 5p.m., in San Antonio Texas. His body was donated to Life Tree International, Austin Texas for research, NOK request.



He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Alves, Sr., mother, Hazel Louis (Perryman) Alves, oldest sister, Dolores A. (Horton) Smith, two older brothers, Raymond Alves, Jr., and Donald A. Alves, US Army and US Marine Corps Vietnam Veterans, respectively. Two nieces, Trina Q. and Sundye R. Smith, two nephews, Dwight and Larry E. Smith, US Army Vietnam Veteran and two grand nephews, Michael Smith, Sr., and Shawn McCloskey, and his very close friend Joe May.



Leaving behind to his cherished and interesting life is his partner and devoted love of his life for the past thirteen years, up to his demise is Murlena Adams of San Antonio, Texas, three daughters, Carmen, Elizabeth and Tiffany, his oldest sister, Barbarra (Alves) Baccus, youngest brother, Dr. Loren D. Alves (Phyllis) Colonel (R) US Army and Clinical Associate Professor (R) of East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine.



He further leaves many to cherish his life, nephews Glenn N. Alves, Anthony D. Smith, Terrance T. Smith, Darryl L. Smith, Dwayne Smith (Bernita), Kem Lester, Korey Alves, along with five nieces Kellye (Alves) Fisher, Sharon (Alves-Screetch) Gage (Talis), Ebony Alves, Darlene L. and Donna M. Smith, also two grand nieces, Dr. Joy (Jordan) Coles (Jermaine), Governor's Appointed as State Liaison of American Association of Nurse Practitioners for Commonwealth of Kentucky and Jamie (Stringer) Edwards, followed by a host of grand nieces, nephews, their children and cousins.



Ronald attended Dunbar High School in Dayton, Ohio and subsequently received an honorary medical discharge from the US Airforce, served twenty-two years at General Motors and worked for Watts Security, notably serving as The Jackson Five Security Guard when they performed in Dayton. Ronald will be sadly missed, but not forgotten.



